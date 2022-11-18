WWE: Triple H - The Game

Not Available

Triple H: The Game: Triple H has become The Game and has risen to the top of the sports entertainment industry. Follow his rise to the top with interviews and insights from other Superstars as well as Triple H himself. The Game talks about his injury and his long painful road to return to the ring. Then follow his quest to become the Undisputed Champion. Triple H's road to WrestleMania is paved with torment. Find out just how tough The Game is and you'll understand why he is that damn good...