Not Available

The first WWE U.K. PPV was held on October, 10, 1989 in London, England at the London Arena. The main event featured Hulk Hogan vs. Randy Savage for the WWF World heavyweight Championship. Other matches featured The Brooklyn Brawler vs Paul Roma, The Rockers vs. The Rouges, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan vs. The Honky Tonk Man, Dino Bravo matched against Bret Hart, and Koko B. Ware versus Boris Zhukov.