Not Available

WWE U.K. PPV

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

The first WWE U.K. PPV was held on October, 10, 1989 in London, England at the London Arena. The main event featured Hulk Hogan vs. Randy Savage for the WWF World heavyweight Championship. Other matches featured The Brooklyn Brawler vs Paul Roma, The Rockers vs. The Rouges, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan vs. The Honky Tonk Man, Dino Bravo matched against Bret Hart, and Koko B. Ware versus Boris Zhukov.

Cast

Randy SavageRandy "Macho Man" Savage
Steve LombardiThe Brooklyn Brawler
Michael HickenbottomHimself
Jacques RougeauHimself
Jim Duggan"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan
The Honky Tonk ManThe Honky Tonk Man

View Full Cast >

Images