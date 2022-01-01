WWE Unforgiven 1999

Not Available

Unforgiven (1999) was the second Unforgiven PPV. It was presented by Wizards of the Coast's Magic: The Gathering and took place on September 26, 1999 at the Charlotte Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina. The main event was a Six-Pack Challenge–a non-elimination match consisting of six wrestlers for the vacant WWF Championship. Stone Cold Steve Austin served as the special outside enforcer. The match included Triple H, The Rock, Mankind, Kane, Big Show and British Bulldog. The undercard featured X-Pac versus Chris Jericho, a Kennel from Hell match between Al Snow and challenger Big Boss Man for the WWF Hardcore Championship, New Age Outlaws versus Edge and Christian for the WWF Tag Team Championship, Ivory versus Luna Vachon in a Hardcore match for the WWF Women's Championship, The Acolytes versus Dudley Boyz, Jeff Jarrett versus Chyna for the WWF Intercontinental Championship, Mark Henry versus D'Lo Brown for the WWF European Championship and Val Venis versus Steve Blackman.