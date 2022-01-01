WWE Unforgiven 2003

Not Available

Unforgiven (2003) was the sixth annual Unforgiven PPV. It was presented by Namco's Soulcalibur II and took place on September 21, 2003 from the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The main event was Triple H versus Goldberg for the World Heavyweight Championship. Two of the predominant matches on the card were a Triple threat match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship between Christian, Chris Jericho and Rob Van Dam and the other was a Last Man Standing match between Shane McMahon and Kane. Another primary match on the undercard was Randy Orton versus Shawn Michaels in a singles match.