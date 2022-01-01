WWE Unforgiven 2005

Not Available

Unforgiven (2005) was the seventh annual Unforgiven PPV and took place on September 18, 2005 at the Ford Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The event featured wrestlers and other talent that performed on the Raw program. To date, it is the only WWE pay-per-view event ever to be held in the state of Oklahoma. The main event was a standard wrestling match, in which Kurt Angle challenged WWE Champion John Cena. Two featured bouts on the undercard was another standard match, in which Shawn Michaels fought Chris Masters and a steel cage match, where the ring is enclosed by a steel cage, in which Matt Hardy fought Edge. Unforgiven grossed over $485,000 in ticket sales from an attendance of approximately 8,000, and received about 243,000 pay-per-view buys.