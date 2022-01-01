WWE Unforgiven 2006

Not Available

Unforgiven (2006) was a PPV which took place on September 17, 2006 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario. It was the eighth annual Unforgiven event. The event starred talent from the Raw brand. The main event was a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match for the WWE Championship between Edge and John Cena. One of the predominant matches on the card was D-Generation X (Triple H and Shawn Michaels) versus The Big Show, Vince and Shane McMahon in a Handicap Hell in a Cell match. Another primary match on the undercard was Lita versus Trish Stratus for the WWE Women's Championship in what was Stratus' final match of her full-time wrestling career.