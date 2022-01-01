WWE Unforgiven 2007

Not Available

Unforgiven (2007) was the tenth annual Unforgiven PPV. It took place on September 16, 2007 from the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee and featured talent from the Raw, SmackDown, and ECW brands. The main match on the SmackDown brand was The Undertaker versus Mark Henry. The predominant match on the Raw brand was John Cena versus Randy Orton for the WWE Championship.The primary match on the ECW brand was CM Punk versus Elijah Burke for the ECW Championshi. The featured matches on the undercard included The Great Khali versus Batista versus Rey Mysterio in a Triple Threat match for the World Heavyweight Championship and Triple H versus Carlito in a match where Carlito could not be disqualified.