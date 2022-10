Not Available

One of sports-entertainment's most patriotic traditions, The Great American Bash brought excitement to fans of the NWA and WCW for over a decade. It featured legends like Sting, "Nature Boy" Ric Flair, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes, Hulk Hogan, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, the New World Order (nWo), the Road Warriors and more, competing for pride, honor and championship gold. This red, white and blue extravaganza always delivered the fireworks.