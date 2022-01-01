WWE Vengeance 2002

Not Available

Vengeance (2002) was a PPV which took place on July 21, 2002 at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The main event from SmackDown saw the WWE Undisputed Championship in a Triple Threat featuring The Rock, Kurt Angle and the defending champion The Undertaker. The main event from Raw was between the champion Rob Van Dam and challenger Brock Lesnar for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. The undercard featured The Un-Americans (Lance Storm and Christian) versus Hollywood Hulk Hogan and Edge for the WWE Tag Team Championship and John Cena's first ever WWE Pay-Per-View match against Chris Jericho.