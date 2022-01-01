WWE Vengeance 2003

Not Available

Vengeance (2003) was a PPV presented by Eidos Interactive's Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness, which took place on July 27, 2003 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. It was the third annual Vengeance event and starred wrestlers from the SmackDown brand. The main event was a No DQ Triple Threat match for the WWE Championship, in which WWE Champion Brock Lesnar defended the title against Kurt Angle and The Big Show. Two featured bouts were scheduled on the undercard. In a singles match WWE Chairman Vince McMahon fought Zach Gowen and The Undertaker fought John Cena. Vengeance had an attendance of approximately 9,500 and received about 322,000 pay-per-view buys. This event helped WWE increase its pay-per-view revenue by $6.2 million from the previous year.