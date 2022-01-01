WWE Vengeance 2006

Not Available

Vengeance (2006) was a PPV which took place on June 25, 2006 at the Charlotte Bobcats Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina. It was the sixth annual Vengeance event. The event starred wrestlers from the Raw brand. The card featured two main events which resulted in Rob Van Dam defending the WWE Championship against Edge and D-Generation X (Triple H and Shawn Michaels) fighting the Spirit Squad (Kenny, Johnny, Mitch, Nicky, and Mikey) in a 5-on-2 Handicap match. One bout was featured on the undercard. In which John Cena competed against Sabu in an Extreme lumberjack match, which featured superstars from the Raw and ECW brands at ringside.