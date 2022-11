Not Available

The War to Settle the Score was a professional wrestling event (with only the last match was shown on MTV) produced by the World Wrestling Federation (WWF). It took place at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on February 18, 1985. The main event featured Hulk Hogan defending the WWF Championship against Roddy Piper. Hogan retained the title after Piper got disqualified in the only match of the event that was shown on MTV.