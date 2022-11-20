WWE WrestleFest

Not Available

Much like the Big Event held in August of 1986, Wrestlefest '88 was a supercard meant for the live audience only, but ticket sales were large enough to justify recording it for Coliseum Video, with commentary added in afterwards. Taped from Milwaukee, Wisconsin in the latter part of July 1988, with the wonderful combination of Sean Mooney, Lord Alred Hayes, and Superstar Billy Graham on the call. The main event was Hulk Hogan versus Andre the Giant in a steel cage match. The British Bulldogs challenged Tag Team Champions Demolition while WWF Champion Randy 'Macho Man' Savage defended against challenger Ted DiBiase. There were 15 matches total.