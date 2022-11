Not Available

Two matches were contested on the WrestleMania Kickoff pre-show. The first was a fatal four-Way tag team match for the WWE Tag Team Championship between the champions Tyson Kidd and Cesaro (with Natalya), The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Big E) (with Xavier Woods), Los Matadores (Diego and Fernando) (with El Torito), and The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) (with Naomi). The second match on the pre-show was the second annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.