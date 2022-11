Not Available

WrestleMania 35 will be the thirty-fifth annual WrestleMania professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) event and WWE Network event produced by WWE for their Raw, SmackDown, and 205 Live brands. It will take place on April 7, 2019 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The event is set to feature the first-ever women's main event match in the show's history.