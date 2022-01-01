WWE WrestleMania VIII

Not Available

WrestleMania VIII was the eighth annual WrestleMania. It took place on April 5, 1992 at the Hoosier Dome in Indianapolis, Indiana. The only WrestleMania officially recognized by WWE.com to have featured more than one headlining match, its card included two equally-promoted main events. In the first, WWF Champion Ric Flair defended his title against Randy Savage, and in the second, Hulk Hogan faced Sid Justice. As a consequence of the double main event, WrestleMania VIII carried two taglines: "The Macho/Flair Affair!" and "Friendship Torn Apart!" Notable matches on the undercard included WWF Intercontinental Champion Roddy Piper defending against Bret Hart, and WWF Tag Team Champions Money Inc. defending against The Natural Disasters.