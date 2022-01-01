WWE Wrestlemania X8

Not Available

WrestleMania X8 was the eighteenth annual WrestleMania PPV and was presented by Sour Skittles. It took place on March 17, 2002 at the SkyDome in Toronto, Ontario. As the nWo continues their crusade against the WWF, wrestling's past meets wrestling's future when the People's Champion, the Rock, meets Hollywood Hulk Hogan. Meanwhile, Tripe H faces the greatest challenge of his career when he challenges Chris Jericho for the Undisputed Championship, with his vengeful ex-wife Stephanie McMahon in Jericho's corner.