WWE WrestleMania XII

Not Available

WrestleMania XII was the twelfth annual WrestleMania. It took place on March 31, 1996 at the Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim, California. The main attraction of this WrestleMania was when WWF president "Rowdy" Roddy Piper had announced that reigning champion Bret Hart must defend the title against Shawn Michaels in the first ever "WWF Iron Man Match." Michaels had earned the opportunity to face Hart by winning the 1996 Royal Rumble, and had also defeated Owen Hart at In Your House 6 for the right to keep the WrestleMania title shot