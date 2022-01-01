Not Available

WWE WrestleMania XV

  • Action
  • Drama

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WrestleMania XV took place on March 28, 1999 at the First Union Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Ten matches were scheduled on the event's card, which featured a supercard. The main event contested the WWF Championship between the challenger Steve Austin and The Rock while the penultimate match saw The Undertaker wrestle Big Boss Man inside the Hell in a Cell. Lower on the card, six of the seven active championships were defended, including the first WrestleMania defence of the Hardcore Championship. Also on the undercard was a Brawl for All match, a shootfight between wrestler Bart Gunn and boxer/mixed martial artist Butterbean.

Steve AustinStone Cold Steve Austin
Dwayne JohnsonThe Rock
Mark CalawayThe Undertaker
Raymond Washington Traylor, Jr.Big Boss Man
William MoodyPaul Bearer
Andrew MartinTest

