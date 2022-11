Not Available

WrestleMania XXVIII was the 28th annual WrestleMania professional wrestling pay-per-view event. It took place on April 1, 2012 at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. It is the highest grossing PPV event in professional wrestling history. The main event on the card was a bout between The Rock and John Cena, a match that was announced a year in advance with the tagline "Once in a Lifetime".