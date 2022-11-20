Not Available

WWF Action, a collection of the most memorable matches and moments in the first half of the year 2001. Whether it is Stone Cold Steve Austin or Trish Stratus your after, this video/dvd certainly has all the best action from the first half of 2001. This instalment of the WWF, covers the events from, Stone Cold Steve Austin turning heel at Wrestlemania 17, The Vince McMahon and Trish Stratus love affair, the Spike Dudley and Molly Holly ‘Romeo and Juillette’ love affair, and also including the winner takes all stakes of the legendary Invasion pay per view event. This release will keep you on the edge of your seat. Get ready for ACTION! plus lots more.