WWF: Chris Jericho - Break Down the Walls

See how Chris Jericho went from high-school hockey all-star to high-flying Federation Superstar. Revisit his gritty and entertaining wars with Chyna, Chris Benoit, and of course the war with Triple H culminating with the epic Last Man Standing match. Hear every gut-busting putdown and candid observation from the most charismatic showman in the history of the World Wrestling Federation. Get to know the man behind the image and see what he does away from the ring. Meet the controversial Moongoose McQueen, frontman of Fozzy, "Y2J's" favorite band. Jerichoholics will finally know the real deal!