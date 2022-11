Not Available

For the first time EVER, all the best gags and antics of the World Wrestling Federation are in one spot. Witness the birth of Mr. Socko! Check out Shawn Michaels and D-X's most outrageous exploits. See Debra's pie and hilarious outtakes never-before-seen on TV! You will smell what the Crock is cookin'. From the '80s to today, we've got every laugh covered. Hell, with a chicken suit and midgets, what more could you want?