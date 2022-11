Not Available

Judgment Day: In Your House was a professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) event produced by World Wrestling Federation (WWF), which took place on October 18, 1998 at the Rosemont Horizon in Rosemont, Illinois. It was presented by 10-10-321. It was the first pay-per-view titled Judgment Day as WWF were uniquely naming all pay-per-views under the In Your House banner