Not Available

WWF Lita - It Just Feels Right

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

One of the hottest women in World Wrestling Entertainment is inviting you along for the ride of your life-but we’re warning you, it’s going to be Xtreme. Lita is one of the hottest competitors in the sports-entertainment world. She had a couple of camera crews follow her and record her life as it happened. Then, she collected some choice clips from her personal collection, before she was a Superstar. The hypnotic eyes, the crimson hair, the fashion style and Xtreme attitude are all here - for you!

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images