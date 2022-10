Not Available

He helped popularize a form of wrestling called Hardcore, he raised the bar on extremes a man will go to put on a good show. He made us laugh and gasp at his exploits. Armed with his passion for the sport and his sense of humor, Mick Foley has become one of the most popular and influential men in the federation. Now, this best-selling author speaks candidly about his career, and the business he has left an indelible sock-print on.