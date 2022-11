Not Available

Stone Cold helps Vince McMahon forget about all his troubles! Stone Cold and Triple H clash at "No Way Out." Stone Cold opens a can of [email protected] at "WrestleMania X-7," "Raw," and "Summerslam." Meanwhile, back at the ranch, Stone Cold sits down with J.R. to drink a beer, talk about The Rock, WrestleMania, guitar playing, Triple H, Vince McMahon, & the birth of "What?" DVD special features include two extra matches and the birth of "3:16" and five additional interviews.