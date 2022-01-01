WWF Survivor Series

Not Available

Survivor Series (1993) was the seventh annual Survivor Series pay-per-view professional wrestling event produced by the World Wrestling Federation (WWF). It took place on Thanksgiving Eve, November 24, 1993 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The buildup to the pay-per-view consisted of feuds scripted by the WWF's writers, and the matches that took place at the event had pre-determined outcomes that had been decided by the promotion. The event has been criticized by several reviewers, who have pointed to Jerry Lawler and Doink the Clown not appearing and a dull main event as problems that hurt the show.