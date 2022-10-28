WWF The Rock - The People's Champ

Not Available

The self-proclaimed People's Champion, a wrestling character who's struck gold by essentially being a good guy who just can't help but act like a heel, is celebrated in this DVD that packages some of the Rock's notable matches with an enormous helping of his legendary verbal abuse. The Rock's rise to prominence in the World Wrestling Foundation is shown by the inclusion of showdowns with the Undertaker and the Big Show. The Rock's oddly comical pairing with Mick Foley as "the Rock and Sock" connection is also given a fair amount of screen time.