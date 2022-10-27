WWF Undertaker - The Phenom

The Phenom of the WWE leads you on a journey to the Dark Side highlighting his most recent battles! The discovery of Kane's existence, the fiery horror of the Royal Rumble 1998 casket disaster, his wars with Mankind, the betrayal of Paul Bearer...it's all here and more! Also contains footage and interviews which show you a side of the Undertaker never seen before!
|Glenn Thomas Jacobs
|Himself
|Dwayne Johnson
|The Rock
|Steve Austin
|Stone Cold Steve Austin
|Mick Foley
|Mankind
|Mark Calaway
|The Undertaker
