This in-depth series documents the events of WWII, from the Japanese sneak attack on Pearl Harbor that launched America into the war, to the battle of Midway, the bloody devastation at Iwo Jima, Hiroshima and more. The series also features revealing documentaries produced by Academy Award-winning director John Ford that detail the "day that will live in infamy," the operations aboard the USS Yorktown, and more, all punctuated by actual newsreels.