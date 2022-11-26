WWII in HD: The Battle For Iwo Jima

Not Available

Forever etched into history with its famous image of U.S. Marines hoisting 'Old Glory' over Mount Suribachi, the battle of Iwo Jima reveals a far greater story than just an iconic photograph. The Americans wanted the small island for its strategic airfields, which would bring their bombers within range of Japan's home island; for the ragged Japanese, it represented a last-ditch effort to stop the oncoming Allied juggernaut on its island-hopping march towards Tokyo. The result was one of the bloodiest battles of the war, as fortified Japanese defenders gave no quarter to the wave of men and steel that crashed onto the volcanic blacks sands of Iwo Jima. In this ground breaking special feature, HISTORY presents an immersive look at this momentous battle using gloriously-restored, full-colour footage, some of which has never been seen before