WWN Supershow: Mercury Rising 2015

Generation Next vs. The New Generation Austin Aries & Roderick Strong vs. Ricochet & Uhaa Nation / Grudge Match Chris Hero vs. Timothy Thatcher / Dareworlf vs. Daredevil PJ Black vs. AR Fox / Four Way Freestyle Biff Busick vs. Drew Gulak vs. TJ Perkins vs. Tommy End / Champion vs. Champion EVOLVE Champion Drew Galloway vs. DGUSA Champion Johnny Gargano w/ Ethan Page / SHINE Six Woman Tag Team Match SHINE Champion Mia Yim & SHINE Tag Team Champions The Kimber Bombs ( Kimber Lee & Cherry Bomb) vs. The Canadian Ninjas (SHIMMER Champion Nicole Matthews & Portia Perez) & Andrea w/ So Cal Val / Ethan Page vs. Caleb Konley w/ So Cal Val, Brian Cage & Andrea