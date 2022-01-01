WWR Identity Crisis

Not Available

Women’s Wrestling Revolution presented ‘Identity Crisis’ in Providence, Rhode Island this past weekend on March 4th, 2017. They released raw footage from the show tonight that you can watch on Beyond Wrestling’s youtube channel where all new subscribers get an automatic 14 day free trial after signing up. The DVD and Blu-Ray of the show will be up on Smart Mark Video within the next few weeks. We got the opportunity to watch the show and here are some quick thoughts on the matches: Maria Manic & Penelope Ford vs. Team Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo) Skylar vs. Willow Nightingale Sonya Strong vs. Vanity Karen Q vs. Tasha Steelz Davienne & Mistress Belmont vs. The Twisted Sisters (Holidead & Thunder Rosa) Barbi Hayden vs. Gabi Castrovinci Alexis Rose vs. Veda Scott Jordynne Grace vs. Renee Michelle Rachel Ellering vs. Su Yung