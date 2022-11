Not Available

Women’s Wrestling Revolution (WWR) returns to the NYWC Sportatorium on February 23rd with Widowmaker! They’re bringing more of the great women’s wrestling that we know and love. There’s also a few debuts set to take place at Widowmaker. Lisa Marie Varon, Allysin Kay and the rising star Leyla Hirsch all will make their WWR debuts. They will join regulars such as Skylar, Solo Darling, Willow Nightingale, Maria Manic and more.