www.vermisst-auf-dem-oktoberfest.de

    Hanna Goebel and her daughter, Laura, left their home in Friedberg in Hessen on 16 September 2000, heading for the Oktoberfest in Munich, but never returned home. Three weeks later, a search initiative was started on the Internet under the website www.vermisst-auf-dem-Oktoberfest.de. Despite numerous tips, Hanna and Laura Goebel never turned up again. On 8 January 2001, a video camera was found in a strip of woods near Augsburg - the very camera the two had with them on their trip ...

