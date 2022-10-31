Wyjazd Integracyjny

Not Available

Three guys (John Cena, Tomasz Karolak, John Frycz) and a beautiful girl (Katarzyna Glinka). Their fate will combine the integration leaving the title that is out of control and become a true Recreational apocalypse. The film integrates ensemble acting team - apart from those in an event attended by Katarzyna Figura, Slawomir Orzechowski, Bartlomiej Topa, Grzegorz Halama, Mariusz Czajka, Robert Gonera, Zbigniew Buczkowski, Jaroslaw Jakimowicz and Miroslaw Zbrojewicz and support their comic performances of African, Eskimo, pair of Norwegians and ... Indian team disco. The sum of all kaców just in front of you!