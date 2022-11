Not Available

Polish historical drama written and directed by Konrad Lecki. Set in the 1940s, the film follows a small band of underground paramilitaries as they attempt to fight back against the Soviet-backed security ministry in post-war Poland. Determined to fight for their country's future, the group go to extreme lengths to make their voice heard. The cast includes Wojciech Niemczyk, Marcin Kwasny, Robert Wrzosek and Janusz Chabior.