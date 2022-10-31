Wynton Marsalis and Eric Clapton Play the Blues: Live from Jazz at Lincoln Center

Not Available

New York City's premier jazz venue got the blues when Wynton Marsalis and Eric Clapton performed together in Rose Theater at Frederick P. Rose Hall, home of Jazz at Lincoln Center for two sold-out shows dedicated to vintage blues. The extraordinary collaboration, billed as Wynton Marsalis & Eric Clapton Play the Blues, paired these musical virtuosos with members of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra as they brought to life a repertoire of songs selected by Clapton and arranged by Marsalis. Reprise Records captures the magic of these unprecedented shows on CD and a CD/DVD combo that both feature selections taken from the two public concerts, as well a special performance for Jazz at Lincoln Center's annual gala.