Wynton Marsalis - Blues & Swing

Not Available

In this full-length program, Wynton is featured in an intimate concert performance with his quartet, recorded at the Westwood Playhouse in Los Angeles. Wynton Marsalis approaches the art of jazz, both as a performer and a teacher, in the tradition of the great musicians who preceded him. He plays a vital role as the link between the past and the future. His artistry pays homage to the masters who have influenced him. These elements are woven into a unique look at this extraordinary young artist, already acknowledged by his peers and by the public as a true master