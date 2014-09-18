2014

Wyrmwood

  • Horror
  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 18th, 2014

Studio

Guerilla Films

Barry is a talented mechanic and family man whose life is torn apart on the eve of a zombie apocalypse. His sister, Brooke, is kidnapped by a sinister team of gas-mask wearing soldiers & experimented on by a psychotic doctor. While Brooke plans her escape Barry goes out on the road to find her & teams up with Benny, a fellow survivor - together they must arm themselves and prepare to battle their way through hordes of flesh-eating monsters in a harsh Australian bushland.

Cast

Jay GallagherBarry
Bianca BradeyBrooke
Leon BurchillBenny
Luke McKenzieThe Captain
Yure CovichChalker
Catherine TerraciniAnnie

View Full Cast >

Images