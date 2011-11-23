2011

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 23rd, 2011

Studio

Circe Films

Holly Rowe's retiring, kissing her callgirl life goodbye. She just has to get through her last night on the job. Shay Ryan's a teenage runaway, broke and alone. She just has to get through her first night as a hooker. Then fate throws them together on a job that goes horribly wrong and they're trapped on an out-of-control roller coaster ride, through the twilight zone of sex-for-sale. X is a sizzling adults-only thriller about love, chance, escape and the oldest profession experienced by two women, on a night that will change their lives forever.

Cast

Hanna Mangan LawrenceShay Ryan
Peter DockerLigurian
Eamon FarrenHarry
Jordan FieldingRocky
Burnetta HampsonKelly
Natasha HerbertMother

