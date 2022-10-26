Not Available

Photographer Billy and his girlfriend Sarah have just moved into a new apartment. They are no longer in love, but they content themselves with sex, often involving role play. Billy becomes enamored with their new neighbor Dana, who spends her days at home blogging and supplying drugs to a local dealer. The thing is, Dana’s more attracted to Sarah. Billy lays out a deal: Dana can spend the night with Sarah, and in exchange, he gets to have sex with her. Billy manipulates the two ladies to get what he wants, but he fails to realize the risk of the arrangement.