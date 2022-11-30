Not Available

Talk about a job getting to you! Miss Crystal (Tracey Adams) has read one too many bed time stories in her TV show. Crystal knows she's far-gone when she starts having X Dreams. . . sizzling sexual versions of these fairy tales. There's a horny edition of "The Princess and the Pea". Then "Little Red Riding Hood" teams up with a very naughty "Big Bad Wolf". "Alice" goes to "Wonderland" and gets a lesson in lesbian lust from the "Red Queen". And if that weren't enough, "Hansel" and "Gretel" decide to eat each other instead of the gingerbread house! But don't worry, like any fairy tale, everyone lives happily. . . . er. . . . hotly ever after!