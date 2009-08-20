2009

Follows six extreme sports stars as they prepare for and then compete in the 2008 Summer X-Games in Los Angeles. Kyle Loza practices a new motocross trick, landing in a pit of foam. Can he do it in front of thousands and land safely on dirt? Travis Pastrana shifts from a bike to a rally car - in part because he's broken so many bones. Shaun White finishes his snowboard season and jumps immediately onto his skateboard. Retired motocross champion Ricky Cunningham takes up a new event. In the finale, after practicing together as friends and competitors, Bob Burnquist and Danny Way face off on the mega ramp