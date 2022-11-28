X-Men, A Merry X-Mas

Not Available

Part 1, X-Men Evolution: During Christmas time, a mysterious angel is saving lives. Rogue and Cyclops track him down and discover he is Warren Worthington, a mutant who is deeply unsure about his mutation. Magneto wants to frame him, in order to instill hate against mankind into him, and the two X-Men have to set things straight. Part 2, X-Men TAS: Storm, and grouchy humbug Wolverine go last-minute shopping in Manhattan, only to be caught in a life-or-death crisis involving Leech, the littlest Morlock.