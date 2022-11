Not Available

The most popular Super Hero Team in history is ready for action in a spectacular series of thrilling adventures. When a familiar face from Wolverine's former life resurfaces, he must wage a war he never intended. Ultimately, the X-Men must join forces with Magneto in a fight to save all mutants from annihilation. Discover the truth of Wolverine's secret past, and watch his decisive battle as he is forced to make a choice that will forever affect the fate of the X-Men.