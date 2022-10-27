X: The Unknown

After a mysterious explosion leaves a large fissure in the ground, two young boys are confronted by an unknown phenomenon that inflicts severe radiation burns on one of them. There follows a spate of attacks at radiation establishments as the inexplicable life-form plunders radium stores. Dr Royston, an expert in atomic research, is brought in to explain and curtail the activities of this alien creature before it causes disaster.
|Dean Jagger
|Dr. Adam Royston
|Edward Chapman
|John Elliott
|Leo McKern
|Inspector McGill
|Anthony Newley
|LCpl. 'Spider' Webb
|Jameson Clark
|Jack Harding
|William Lucas
|Peter Elliott
