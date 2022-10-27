1957

X: The Unknown

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 30th, 1957

Studio

Hammer Film Productions

After a mysterious explosion leaves a large fissure in the ground, two young boys are confronted by an unknown phenomenon that inflicts severe radiation burns on one of them. There follows a spate of attacks at radiation establishments as the inexplicable life-form plunders radium stores. Dr Royston, an expert in atomic research, is brought in to explain and curtail the activities of this alien creature before it causes disaster.

Cast

Dean JaggerDr. Adam Royston
Edward ChapmanJohn Elliott
Leo McKernInspector McGill
Anthony NewleyLCpl. 'Spider' Webb
Jameson ClarkJack Harding
William LucasPeter Elliott

View Full Cast >

Images