X-treme Weekend is a dark comedy about lies, treachery and justifiable homicide...you know, friendship. Alan, a successful banker and Gordon, a bitter cop, take their friend Danny on his virgin camping trip. It doesn't take long for everyone to realize that the last place Danny belongs is on a rugged mountain trail. Danny has a problem and it soon becomes everybody's problem. Danny is annoying. A compulsive pain in the ass. Even his cell phone seems to have been designed to bother people - and it never stops ringing. It's not long before fantasy becomes reality as dreams of killing Danny fill more time than mountain climbing. Twists abound as this weekend in the woods turns into a virtual bloodbath because sometimes a friend isn't a terrible thing to waste.