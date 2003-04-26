X2: X-Men United

Professor Charles Xavier and his team of genetically gifted superheroes face a rising tide of anti-mutant sentiment led by Col. William Stryker in this sequel to the Marvel Comics-based blockbuster X-Men. Storm, Wolverine and Jean Grey must join their usual nemeses Magneto and Mystique to unhinge Stryker's scheme to exterminate all mutants.
|Patrick Stewart
|Charles Xavier / Professor X
|Hugh Jackman
|Logan / Wolverine
|Ian McKellen
|Eric Lehnsherr / Magneto
|Halle Berry
|Ororo Munroe / Storm
|Famke Janssen
|Jean Grey / Pheonix
|James Marsden
|Scott Summers / Cyclops
